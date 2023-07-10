Companies Should Honour Financial Pledges They Made To Muzala Samukonga Over 6 Months Ago- Miles Sampa

COMPANIES SHOULD HONOUR FINANCIAL PLEDGES THEY MADE TO MUZALA SAMUKONGA OVER 6 MONTHS AGO

Same as women national team; may we not forget our national hero Muzala also slated for World Cup finals next month. Currently camped in Germany 🇩🇪 but on the edge of ‘starving’ because all the companies that pledged money to him after he won 🥇 Gold at the Commonwealth, have not honored their pledges. Some even did so in the presence of Mr President HH.

Only the Boba (Miles Sampa) Ubuntu programme paid him cash (publicly) the K70,000 that they had raised for home from the public. May all the companies that pledged not be a publicity stunt but pay him what they promised him. I shall name & shame you ngasimupasa mwana next 48hrs the over K500,000 you promised him.

We serious citizens and want to win 2 World cups next 2 months one from Muzala Samukonga in Hungary 🇭🇺 and another from the Shepolopolo in New Zealand 🇳🇿. Don’t deny us free priceless happy moments amidst all historic and current economic challenges.

By the way I am speaking here on my own behalf (not representing him, not his family, his managers, coach or ZAAA )and infor not obtained from athlete or any mentioned above but my own informers local and international. So no need for anyone to refute what I am saying here to please Kaya who.

May we all do what we can to make his training and other two athletes with him in the camp in Germany have a peace of mind as they prepare and not worry about logistics.

This so not forgetting that these athletes are also bread winners for their families back here in Zambia 🇿🇲. Concerned companies; mupaseni mwana ndalama munamupromisa (give him the money you promised him). Don’t be monga ba ‘Samson’ 🎼🎤😊

Together We Can

MBS10.07.2023