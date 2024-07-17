COMPANY THAT FIC SUGGESTS SUPPLIED AIR IDENTIFIED

According to ZNBC’s report, this is Stanley Livondo Chairman of the company (DLS group) that was registered in February last year.

According to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) his company opened a local bank account in April and was awarded a contract worth US$21 million (k532,802,340.00) to supply equipment by a government institution.

In August the Company received advance payment of US$5.6 million (k142, 080,624.00).

The report suggested that a check on contract status in December 2023 revealed that the company had not delivered anything despite receiving partial payment.

But ZNBC has reported that the company fulfilled it’s contractual obligation.

Previously President Hakainde Hichilema has accused the Patriotic Front of supplying air.