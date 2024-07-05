Compensation galore as 19 UPND cadres demand K14m

19 UPND members have taken legal action against the Attorney General, seeking compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution amounting to more than K14 million.

Henry Chilufya and 18 others claim they were unlawfully arrested and detained in 2016 for being members of the then-opposition party, UPND.

They are demanding K14, 250, 000 for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution and K444, 781.07 for loss of business.