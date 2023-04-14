CONCENTRATE ON YOUR LEGANA SAUSAGES KASANDA FIRES AT NAWAKWI.

Informationa and Media Minister Hon Chushi Kasanda says FDD president Edith Nawakwi should just concentrate on growing her Legana business because she has failed at politics. And Kasanda has accused the PF of trying to use the mealie meal situation to gain political mileage, stressing that Zambia is food secure.

Recently when she featured on Camnet TV, Nawakwi said it was time women took over the running of government as men had failed. “I think we must say it clearly, these our brothers have failed.



It’s time for the nurturing hands of mothers to take over this country because there’s absolutely no way that President Hakainde Hichilema who says he went to University of Zambia and he’s educated in economics can fail to understand the meali meal situation in Zambia and cos of living.

But Hon Kasanda has said Nawakwi herself understands how economics works if at all she is educated as she claims and that HH is on top of things compared to the damage the nation inherited.