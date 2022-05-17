CONCERN AT MANNER IN WHICH COPPER ORE FROM THE BLACK MOUNTAIN IS BEING DUMPED IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Citizens for a Better Environment, a Copperbelt-based environmental watchdog, is concerned at the manner in which copper ore from the black mountain is being dumped in residential areas.

Citizen for a better environment, head, social and environmental affairs, Dr. Mweene Himwiinga says the organization is in the process of engaging the Zambia Environmental Management Agency –ZEMA- to ensure control and compliance in the manner the ore is being handled and dumped.

And Dr.Himwiinga tells phoenix news that it is saddening to note that an environmental impact assessment for the area around the black mountain has not yet been done.

Dr.Himwiinga explains that the organization was hoping to see an assessment done prior to the handover of the facility to assess the environmental impact that the activities will have.

