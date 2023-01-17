CONCERN OVER LACK OF COORDINATION BY GOVT REGARDING STREET VENDING

Political Analyst John Sichangwa is concerned with the lack of coordination between the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the office of the President regarding the issue of street vending.

Last week, local Government Minister Garry Nkombo issued an ultimatum for all street vendors to move from the streets on Monday 16th January 2023 which was however overruled hours later by President Hakainde Hichilema in preference for a consultative process.

But Mr. Sichangwa is concerned that the Minister’s statement had to be overruled by the Head of State when such a delicate matter bordering on people’s livelihood and public health was seemingly not tabled before public pronouncements.

He is of the view that the head of state should have dealt with the matter in private as opposed to publicly revoking his minister’s decision especially that unregulated street vending is prone to diseases like cholera as is currently obtaining in some neighboring countries.

Mr. Sichangwa adds that the issue of street vending needs urgent attention to avoid diarrheal diseases especially that most traders deal in perishable goods such as fruits and other food items.

PHOENIX NEWS