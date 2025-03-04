CONCERNED CITIZENS WANT DE-DOLLARISATION POLICY AFTER AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL RAISES FEES BY 5 PERCENT



“The more reason why it’s urgent to implement the de-dollarisation policy. How do you justify such an increment when the Kwacha is depreciating.”



“What does this mean for Kwacha earning parents who send their children to these private schools. I foresee a situation whereby dollar pricing schools will be exclusive to expatriates children earning salaries in Dollars.”





“Worse still these schools pay water, electricity, wages and salaries for local staff, fuel, internet costs etc in Kwacha. This is unacceptable!”





Discussions going round amongst private school going parents is that, it’s now becoming more economical to send their children abroad….