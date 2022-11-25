CONCERNS ABOUT COMPLICATED CDF LOAN APPLICATION FORMS ARE JUSTIFIED, EVEN DEGREE HOLDERS ARE FAILING TO COMPLETE THEM – COUNCILLOR SIMATAA

Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa says the widespread concerns by CDF loan applicants struggling to fill out the CDF loan application forms are justified, and has called on the Ministry of Local Government to urgently review, clarify and simplify the application process to enable ordinary people access the much needed empowerment funds.

“The forms are truly complicated – the questions make you feel like you’re sitting for a final masters exam in Banking & Finance, Marketing, Accounts and Project Management. I’ve been called and sat with several youths and women applicants in and outside my ward, asking for my help to fill this 14 page form – and some of these are degree holders, so what more a marketeer, maid, driver, peasant farmer or youth school drop-out mu komboni” said Councillor Simataa.

Councillor Simataa said that it is the duty of councillors to escalate community concerns to central government, adding that as a result of the tedious and complicated process, some applicants have given up, while others are being forced to incur expenses before they even get the empowerment, by paying ‘financial consultants’ as much as K3000 to help them draft business plans and fill out the loan forms, which has resulted in very low numbers of loan applicants.

Meanwhile, Lusaka City Council closed the CDF loan application extension period yesterday 25 November 2022.