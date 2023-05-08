The recent resignation of ZCCM-IH’s Board Chairperson, Dolika Banda, has caused deep concern among minority shareholders of the company. Banda, a highly respected business executive, had played a key role in leading ZCCM-IH and defending the country’s mining interests. Her departure has raised questions about the reasons behind her resignation and has led to speculation about excessive political interference.

In a statement issued on behalf of minority shareholders of ZCCM-IH, Thierry Charles, the spokesperson, expressed disappointment and concern about Banda’s resignation. He acknowledged her professionalism and competence and thanked her for her leadership and contribution to the company. Charles also expressed concern about the ongoing dossiers regarding KCM and Mopani and called for the safeguarding of ZCCM-IH’s interests.

The situation has been further complicated by the suspension of ZCCM-IH shares trading on the London Stock Exchange, following investigations into recent irregular transactions. This is the first time since 1964 that ZCCM-IH shares have been suspended on the prestigious stock exchange.

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, has announced the appointment of Kakenenwa Muyanga as Dolika Banda’s replacement. The new Board Chairperson will face significant challenges, including ongoing negotiations with investors such as Vedanta Resources and First Quantum Minerals.

The minority shareholders of ZCCM-IH have expressed their commitment to remaining vigilant and ensuring that the company’s interests are safeguarded. The departure of Banda and the suspension of share trading have raised serious questions about the future of ZCCM-IH and the country’s mining interests. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved and what impact it will have on the company and its shareholders.