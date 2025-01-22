CONCOURT CLEARS PETAUKE PARLEY BY-ELECTION

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by governance activist Isaac Mwanza which sought to halt the holding of the Petauke Central parliamentary by-election.

Judge Mathew Chisunka threw out the application for a conservatory order against the holding of the by-election in the interest of the electorate in Petauke, who are scheduled to vote next month.

“The public interest, in particular, that of the electorate of Petauke Central, cannot be served if the conservatory order is granted and the by-election for the office of MP for Petauke Central scheduled for February 6, 2025 [does] not take place,” Judge Chisunka ruled.

