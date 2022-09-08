THE COURT DID NOT PRONOUNCE ITSELF ON THE ELIGIBILITY OF MALANJI AND LUSAMBO TO CONTEST THE SEPTEMBER 15TH ELECTION – HAIMBE.

LUSAKA – 08.09.22

MINISTER of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says it is wrong for anyone to give an impression to the public that the Constitutional Court (Concourt) has declared Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji respectively eligible and now duly nominated to contest the September 15th 2022 by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies.

The Concourt yesterday ruled that Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji are eligible to re-contest the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections respectively because they were not disqualified.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Haimbe explained that the two petitioners went to court seeking relief in four issues that include whether the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia dated 24th August, 2022 is illegal, null and void and whether the two are eligible to contest the September 15, 2022 by elections.

The Justice Minister said the other two reliefs they were seeking the Concourt to answer was whether fresh nominations should be conducted to allow the applicants participate in the by-elections and what is meant by causing a vacancy in the National Assembly as started in Article 72 of the constitution.

He revealed that the court only pronounced itself on question number four while refusing the first three as they were not properly before it and added that the court never made any pronouncement declaring the ECZ press statement illegal, or wrongful while the question on the duo’s eligibility to contest the September 15th by-elections or indeed whether fresh nominations should be conducted where not handled.

Mr. Haimbe has since called for calm among members of the public while the court determines the issues in contention between the parties and ECZ and request that all stakeholders exercise restraints and responsibility over these matters.