MELESIANA WAS DULY ELECTED – CONCOURT

The constitutional court has upheld the Chipata High Court ruling that declared Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Melesiana Phiri as duly elected Member of Parliament for Milanzi constituency.

The court dismissed all the 25 grounds of appeal as submitted by both the first and second appellants Christine Phiri (UPND) and Rosemary Banda (Independent) respectively.

Reacting to the long awaited ruling, Milanzi Member of Parliament Melesiana Phiri expressed happiness and gratitude to God seeing her through the protracted political legal battle.

Hon Phiri has thanked the people of Milanzi for standing with her during the process and called for unity for the good of the constituency.

She further thanked the party leadership for the unwavering support.

“To the petitioners and all losing candidates in the August 12, 2021 election, I still call upon them to join hands and develop Milanzi together,” Hon Phiri said. In this matter, she was represented by Messer’s Linus Eeya and partners.