CONCOURT HEARS MATTER REGARDING

THE APPOINTMENT OF 20 JUDGES

…..judges’ appointment was not transparent and did not meet constitutional qualifications…

Lusaka-Thursday, 29th June 2023

The matter in which two petitioners have challenged the appointment of 20 judges came up in the Constitutional Court before a full bench of five judges.

The Petioners, Isaac Mwanza and Maurice Makalu, have contended that the appointment of the 20 judges was not transparent, fair and lacked merit.

The pettioners also stated that the process was not transparent and did not offer equal opportunity to other persons qualified in contravention of Article 8 and 173 of the Constitution and Section 4 of the Service Commission Act.

The petitioners are represented by lawyers Makebi Zulu Advocate.

Further the Petitioners contended that the person appointed as Deputy Judge President of the Constitutional Court, Arnold Shilimi does not meet qualifications as stipulated in Article 140 of the Republican Constitution.

Further the appointment by President Hakainde Hichilema of the President of the Court of Appeal, Mwiinde Siavwapa, was unconstitutional and illegal as the President had no such powers to appoint the leadership of the Court of Appeal and High Court.

Further, it was contended that the appointment of Honourable Greenwell Malumani as High Court Judge was illegal as he did not meet the 10 years qualifications to be appointed as Judge of the High Court.

The petitioners have also submitted that the creation of the Financial and Economic Crimes Court as a division of the High Court, against provisions of the Constitution.

The petitioners have since appealed to the Judges to protect the Constitution and declare the appointments as illegal.

The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday, 5th July 2023 to give an opportunity for the Attorney General to respond to the contentions and claims made in court by the Petitoners.