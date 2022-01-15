CONSTITUTIONAL COURT IS ON MONDAY EXPECTED TO RULE ON CONSOLIDATION OF THE THE PETITIONS IN CASE OF THE NINE PF MPs

The Constitutional Court is on Monday expected to deliver a ruling on an application to consolidate the petitions on the validity of the decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to eject Members of Parliament whose election results have been nullified.

Constitutional Court Judge Judy Mulongoti has reserved the ruling following an application by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha.

This is in a matter where the Law Association of Zambia-LAZ and Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Service -GEARS Initiative are seeking an interpretation on the decision by the Speaker to eject PF MPs whose election results have been nullified.

LAZ and GEARS Initiative recently and separately filed the petitions in the Constitutional Court inviting it to interpret whether or not the Speaker was on firm ground to eject the MPs from the National Assembly.

The organizations anchored their applications on articles 73 and 72 of the Constitution which deal with Parliamentary Petitions and cited grounds on which members of parliament can vacate their seats in the National Assembly.

On December 7, 2021 the Speaker ejected from the National Assembly nine Patriotic Front-PF members of Parliament whose election results were nullified by the High Court in various jurisdictions countrywide.

The affected MPs are Bowman Lusambo of Kabushi, Joseph Malanji of Kwacha, Mutotwe Kafwaya of Lunte, Sibongile Mwamba of Kasama Central, Luka Mumba of Nakonde and Allan Banda of Chimwemwe.

Others are Taulo Chewe of Lubansenshi, Kalalwe Mukosa of Chinsali and Christopher Chibuye of Mkushi North.