CONCOURT JUDGEMENT ON ELIGIBILITY IS NOW LAW – JUDGE MULONDA
FORMER Constitutional Court judge Palan Mulonda says the ConCourt judgment that found former president Edgar Lungu ineligible to contest future elections is now law.
And Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged Lungu to reveal his “Plan B” following the Constitutional Court’s ruling against him.
On Tuesday, a panel of six Constitutional Court judges unanimously ruled that Lungu was not eligible to contest future elections because he was elected and held office twice.
The judgment which was read by Constitutional Court Deputy President Justice Arnold Shilimi on behalf of the court President Margaret Munalula and four other judges namely, Mapani Kawimbe, Martin Musaluke, Mudford Mwandenga and Judy Mulongoti unanimously ruled that while Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 elections, he was not eligible to contest future elections.
Asked by Daily Revelation to comment on the new judgment which reviewed the one he and other judges decided upon which found Lungu eligible to contest elections a few years ago, judge Mulonda said
Palan and his insight is not worth a pinch of salt. He is a parot that will say anything in the direction that the wind blows.
A man without a back bone. His conduct as revealed has shown us that there is no priniciple that this man has. As SDA or former Ambassador or head of ZIALE. His reputation is soiled. The best he can do is walk around in shame. As for anything to do with the law. He has no credibility just like the former DPP under Lungu. They insult the very profession they suggest they represent. Lets have men and women who respect what they do for a living whether publicly or privately, public service requires people who act above reproach when asked to serve otherwise say no. Palan Mulonda former Judge fell short of that.
I find it hard to believe that Palan Mulonda actually spoke to the press. On this one, I think they should try the marines because the navy are not having it.
Kikiki…initially could not believe that Palan was anywhere near the “weekend judgement writing” but I guess I was wrong. Anything is possible at a price…I guess