CONCOURT JUDGEMENT ON ELIGIBILITY IS NOW LAW – JUDGE MULONDA



FORMER Constitutional Court judge Palan Mulonda says the ConCourt judgment that found former president Edgar Lungu ineligible to contest future elections is now law.





And Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged Lungu to reveal his “Plan B” following the Constitutional Court’s ruling against him.



On Tuesday, a panel of six Constitutional Court judges unanimously ruled that Lungu was not eligible to contest future elections because he was elected and held office twice.





The judgment which was read by Constitutional Court Deputy President Justice Arnold Shilimi on behalf of the court President Margaret Munalula and four other judges namely, Mapani Kawimbe, Martin Musaluke, Mudford Mwandenga and Judy Mulongoti unanimously ruled that while Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 elections, he was not eligible to contest future elections.





Asked by Daily Revelation to comment on the new judgment which reviewed the one he and other judges decided upon which found Lungu eligible to contest elections a few years ago, judge Mulonda said



