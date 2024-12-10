CONCOURT JUDGES LOST THEIR JOBS FOR ILLEGALLY SETTING ASIDE A FULL DECISION OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT – JCC



The Judicial Complaint Commission has disclosed that three dismissed Constitutional Court lost their jobs for illegally setting aside a full decision of the constitutional Court to hear the 2016 Presidential Petition.



Commission Secretary BRIAN GOMBWA has submitted that the three judges namely MUGENI MULENGA, ANNIE SITALI and PALANI MULONDA did so without the authority of former Constitutional Court President HILDA CHIBOMBA.



Meanwhile Mr. GOMBWA has submitted that the Judicial Complaint Commission had jurisdiction to hear the recent complaint against three dismissed Constitutional Court Judges.



Mr. GOMBWA has submitted before the LUSAKA High Court that Youth Network Against Violence Executive Director MOSES KALONDE’s Complaint is novel.



He has contended that Mr. KALONDE’s complaint is not the same as the earlier one lodged against the three judges in 2017.



This is according to the Affidavit in opposition against the three judges’ contention on their removal from office.



The three judges have sought leave for Constitutional Review to challenge their dismissal.