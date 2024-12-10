CONCOURT JUDGES LOST THEIR JOBS FOR ILLEGALLY SETTING ASIDE A FULL DECISION OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT – JCC
The Judicial Complaint Commission has disclosed that three dismissed Constitutional Court lost their jobs for illegally setting aside a full decision of the constitutional Court to hear the 2016 Presidential Petition.
Commission Secretary BRIAN GOMBWA has submitted that the three judges namely MUGENI MULENGA, ANNIE SITALI and PALANI MULONDA did so without the authority of former Constitutional Court President HILDA CHIBOMBA.
Meanwhile Mr. GOMBWA has submitted that the Judicial Complaint Commission had jurisdiction to hear the recent complaint against three dismissed Constitutional Court Judges.
Mr. GOMBWA has submitted before the LUSAKA High Court that Youth Network Against Violence Executive Director MOSES KALONDE’s Complaint is novel.
He has contended that Mr. KALONDE’s complaint is not the same as the earlier one lodged against the three judges in 2017.
This is according to the Affidavit in opposition against the three judges’ contention on their removal from office.
The three judges have sought leave for Constitutional Review to challenge their dismissal.
If that what they did then they should blame themselves.
They should also be taken Court to explain why they had to illegally put aside the petition hearing. Many Zambians were interested and eager to hear the petition even more than they are anxious to hear the eligibility case, but were denied that chance. Umulandu taubola, I am one of those Zambians still interested to hear about that petition, what really happened in 2016? Did someone genuinely win and did someone genuinely lose? The truth should come out.
Mailing brothers , you are well known paid blogger UPND hardcore cadre based at State house. For the past three years since being in government, HH has been using proxy in vital state institutions that he has appointed UPND cadres to do his bidding to undo the unthinkables by targeting those who disagreed or crossed path in different ways and the end results were that HH did not benefit from such encounters. HH is one of the most ruthless , full of hatred, disrespect the rules of law, has tendencies of narcissistic personality unpredictable and dangerous incompetent political figure who would like the country to collapse or burn down for him to remain in power as long as possible.He has not fast learn that to lead or to be on top , no enemies are for ever. When you treat people with disrespect, heartless and contempt you will harden their feelings and anger towards you. Today Zambia is at the crossroads its because of HH dictatorship and self serving politician. He has shown his true colours, he has parked each vital institutions with his party cadres., either Tongas, or favoured regional cadres to do his work. Some of these cadres or people who are competing with each other in the name of cleansing their perceived enemies will pay the highest price come May after 2026 because people are documenting and recording the injustices being subjected to by these people. HH has immunity and too many of these cadres have none.
And that doesnt change the fact. The Judges were fired for grounds reasonable in the eyes of the law and the people. A typical case of abuse of office.
It’s a pity Zambia is also plagued with automatons. The country is back to the 1950s and counting backwards!!!!
They cannot debate issues outside the Zambezi provincial box!!!!
The Constitutional Court in conjuction with the PF has done a lot of damage to our nation.
My question is, if the three judges acted ultra vires, why did the court president allow this miscarriage of justice? Why didnt she discipline the erring judges? If she felt outgunned due to political interference, she should have resigned. It is the honourable thing to do under such circumstances.
The former president of the Constitutional Court must also be sanctioned. She is equally responsible for the mess because she failed to provide leadership at a critical time. It was a serious dereliction of duty on her part.