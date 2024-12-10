ConCourt Knocks ECL Out, But It’s Not The End of The Road For 2026 Elections!- KBN TV EDITORIAL

KBN TV EDITORIAL – ConCourt Knocks ECL Out, But It’s Not The End of The Road For 2026 Elections!



The most dreaded and nearly predictable judgement has finally been passed. According to the reconstituted Constitutional Court, Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 elections but stands barred from contesting future elections.



The above rationale alone of being qualified to contest 2021 (which in essence should have been his third term had he won) but disqualifying him to contest any future elections sounds very flawed legally.





In its ruling, the Constitutional Court has argued that ECL is NOT eligible to contest the 2026 elections as he has served two full terms, the first of which was under the transition provisions of the constitution. Having been sworn twice as Republican President, he doesn’t qualify to seek a 3rd term of office.



Today’s ruling brings into question the credibility of the 2021 August elections. The ConCourt opines that regarding the 2021 elections, there was no dispute on the winning candidate as provided for in the constitution and given that the law does not apply retrogressively, today’s ruling has no bearing on the 2021 results.



In justifying the departure from previous ConCourt rulings which confirmed the eligibility of ECL, a six man bench states that there are legal authorities that empower the ConCourt to depart from its previous rulings, if such rulings were made in ignorance or involved omissions of the provisions of the law.



By the weight of today’s ruling, ECL may have been stopped, but he can speak louder in the 2026 August elections by carefully considering whom he chooses to support and endorse.



He may be regarded as a loser in today’s ruling, but he can tactfully become the front runner by the quality of the candidate he chooses to support.



While ECL remains a huge factor, the 2026 elections will be decided on a number of other

factors, and not necessarily today’s ConCourt ruling.



No one can dispute the fact that the political landscape has changed drastically since the last election in 2021.



First of all, the cost of living is biting and every voter both those already on the voters roll and those being captured now, have been subjected to the same painful high cost of living against the UPND promises of lowering the cost of living.



Secondly, a number of stakeholders are suggesting that institutions of governance such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Registrar of Societies, National Assembly, the Police, Anti Corruption Commission and indeed the judiciary itself, are under state capture and working under a very heavy hand. This could be another factor inspiring voters to seek change in the next election.



Thirdly, corruption has become rampant and its fight is considered selective and skewed to the past regime. A number of Ministers and Permanent Secretaries are currently embroiled in corruption scandals but seemingly are being shielded from prosecution, rendering the fight against graft as a mockery.



Fourthly, the UPND was voted with a popular mandate based on several campaign promises which hitherto remain a yawning pipe dream with 20 months remaining to the expiration of the five year mandate. The inability to fulfill popular campaign promises will come back to bite the UPND come August 2026.





Fifthly and sadly so, the international community, including the UN and USA, have raised concerns about the deteriorating human rights record under the UPND administration.



So while the UPND may pop bottles of champagne to celebrate the elimination of ECL from the ballot, he has just been empowered with fresh ammunition and vigour to fight from the sidelines through his choice proxy.



Having lost all the benefits he worked for as a former Head of State in the two terms referred to in the ConCourt ruling, this may not be the last you may be hearing about or from ECL.



He may not have been as lucky as Donald Trump of America or Mahama of Ghana, but he can and he will definitely be as influential as Ian Khama of Botswana who campaigned and sealed the fate of a one term President.