CONCOURT ORDERS STATE TO FILE DEFENCE BY 1030HRS TODAY….IN THE CASE OF THE EXPELLED MPs

The Constitution Court has ordered the State to file their opposition to the petitiiners application for stay of decision by 10;30hrs today in a matter in which nine members of Parliament that were expelled from the National Assembly are seeking a stay of execution against the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

In the hearing that took place before Hon.Mrs. Justice Judy Zulu Mulongoti, the Court directed the State files its opposition by 10;30hrs.

The State was represented by Solicitor General Mr. Marshal Muchende SC and Acting Chief State Advocate, Fred Imasiku.

The MPs were represented by lawyers from Makebi Zulu Advocates, Mr. Jonas Zimba and Mr. Nkula Botha.

The matter has been adjourned to 14:30hrs