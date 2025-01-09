CONCOURT PETITIONED OVER PF MINISTERS STAY IN OFFICE





LUSAKA lawyer, Miza Phiri Jr., has petitioned the Constitutional Court to revisit its landmark decision declaring that PF Cabinet and Provincial Ministers illegally held office after Parliament was dissolved and were ordered to pay back the monies they received.



In his petition, Mr. Phiri argues that the Court failed to interpret Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, leaving critical gaps in understanding the roles of Cabinet Ministers during the dissolution period.



He pointed out that Article 29 empowers the President to declare war “at any time,” but only “in consultation with Cabinet.”

Similarly, Article 30 grants the https://newsite3.dailynationzambia.com/2025/01/concourt-petitioned-over-pf-ministers-stay-in-office/