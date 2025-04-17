ConCourt rejects Hlophe and MK party’s bid to overturn JSC interdict



The Constitutional Court has dismissed the application filed by the MK Party and John Hlophe, which sought to challenge an interim interdict preventing him from serving on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).



The court concluded that there was no basis for a direct appeal. The interdict, issued by the Western Cape High Court in September 2024, prohibit Hlophe, an impeached judge, from taking part in JSC activities while a review of his designation by the National Assembly is underway.



This review, led by the DA, Freedom Under Law, and Corruption Watch, argues that Hlophe’s impeachment for gross misconduct renders him unfit to serve on the JSC, the body responsible for appointing and disciplining judges.



A final decision on his designation is still pending.