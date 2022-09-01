COURT RULES DPP CAN BE TRIED BY JCC

By Darius Choonya

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP, Lillian Siyuni, can be tried by the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC on any allegations against her during the course of her duty.

The Court has disagreed with the claim by Lusaka Lawyer, Jonas Zimba, that there is a lacuna in the constitution on the removal of the DPP in that article 182 (3) provides the grounds on which the DPP could be removed.

It is the conclusion of the court that the DPP is open to the disciplinary process of the JCC and can be removed from office in accordance with the constitution.

According to article 144 of the Constitution, the removal of a DPP may be initiated by the Judicial Complaints Commission or by a complaint made to the Commission based on the grounds stipulated in article 143 of the Constitution such as incompetency, gross misconduct and bankruptcy among other grounds. S