CONCOURT SET ITS PRECEDENCE, IT MUST LIVE WITH IT – CHANGALA



The Constitutional Court set its own peculiar precedence by decanting its previous four decisions on the eligibility of Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu and will have to live with it now that the case has yet again gone back to the court, Brebner Changala has said.





Mr Changala, the civil rights and political activists has raised concerns over the credibility and consistency of Constitutional Court rulings under the UPND administration, warning that many of of its decisions could be overturned once a new government takes over