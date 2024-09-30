CONCOURT SET TO HEAR AND DETERMINE MY PETITION AGAINST JCC ON WEDNESDAY- Peter Sinkamba

CONCOURT SET TO HEAR AND DETERMINE MY PETITION AGAINST JCC ON WEDNESDAY

I have just received notice from the Constitutional Court indicating that the court has set 2nd October, 2024 at 09.00hrs as the date and time to hear and determine my petition in which I have challenged the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend three Concourt Judges.



The suspension by President Hakainde was made following the recommendation of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).



The judges have been suspended based on my case before the JCC that was already determined in 2017.



In the main, my argument is that Article 236 of the Constitution does not confer JCC with the power to review its decisions. Therefore, the act by JCC to review my case and on that basis recommend to the President to suspend the judges is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.



Peter Sinkamba



Green Party President