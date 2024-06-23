CONCOURT SETS DATE TO RULE ON WHETHER OR NOT TO ALLOW FRESH LITIGATION ON EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY

By CORRESPONDENT

The Constitutional Court has reserved July 8, 2024 for ruling on whether or not to allow fresh litigation on former President EDGAR LUNGU’s eligibility for 2021 General Elections and future ones.

Constitutional Court President Margaret Munalula has announced the ruling date after the presentation of submissions by the litigant’s lawyers, the state and defence lawyers on a preliminary issue on whether or not the case can be re-litigated.

The full bench of Constitutional Court judges included Justice Munalula and her deputy Anold Shilimi, sitting with nine others.

This is in a matter where UPND cadre Michelo Chizombe has contested former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility for the 2021 and future Presidential elections.

Chizombe has submitted before the Constitutional Court that the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ) breached article 52 of the Constitution by accepti.