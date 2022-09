Comrade Beene Hachoombwa Writes;

I have noted with concern the on going celebration by PF calleagues over today’s judgement.

Calleagues it’s important to understand the law before we see kunyala again . As far as am concerned the Court should have nullified the nominations and order new nominations then the duo would have been on the ballot for the by-elections scheduled for next week.

As it stands campaigns continue because the courts didn’t order for fresh nominations.

BH