CONCOURT TO HEAR SEAN  TEMBO’S CASE AGAINST HH USING INSULTING LANGUAGE

CONCOURT TO HEAR TEMBO’S CASE AGAINST HH USING INSULTING LANGUAGE



MEDIA NOTICE – 9th September 2024



CONSTITUTIONAL COURT HEARING: SEAN TEMBO V ATTORNEY GENERAL: 2023/CCZ/026



Notice is here by given that the matter in which the Party President for the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Mr. Sean Tembo sued President Hakainde Hichilema, through the Attorney General, for use of insulting language, is coming up tomorrow, 10th September 2024 before a full bench of the Constitutional Court at 09hrs in the forenoon.



In this matter, President Hakainde Hichilema is accused of using insulting language on various occasions and forums, including reference to former Republican Vice President, Dr. Guy Scot as “the most stupid white man” as well as use of the word “chikala” in public.



In the submissions so far filed before Court, the Attorney General acting on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema, has not disputed that the President has been using insulting language in public, which is in direct contravention article 173(1)(a) of the Republican Constitution, which requires a President to conduct himself with dignity and integrity.



It remains to be seen what defense the Attorney General will put up during tomorrow’s hearing before a full bench of the Constitutional Court. PeP President Mr. Sean Tembo is representing himself in this matter. All media houses and private citizens are invited to attend.



ISSUED BY:



PeP Media Team

Lusaka Office

Chudleigh, Lusaka