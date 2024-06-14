Concourt to rule on whether or not to allow fresh litigations on Former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility

By Hannock Kasama

The Constitutional Court has reserved July 8, 2024 for ruling on whether or not to allow fresh litigation on former President EDGAR LUNGU’s eligibility for 2021 General Elections and future ones.

Constitutional Court President MARGRET MUNALULA has announced the ruling date after the presentation of submissions by the litigant’s lawyers, the state and defence lawyers on a preliminary issue on whether or not the case can be re-litigated.

The full bench of Constitutional Court judges included Justice MUNALULA and her deputy ANOLD SHILIMI, sitting with nine others.

This is in a matter where LUSAKA businessman MICHELO CHIZOMBE has contested former President EDGAR LUNGU’s eligibility for the 2021 and future Presidential elections.

Mr. CHIZOMBE has submitted before the Constitutional Court that the Electoral Commission of ZAMBIA -ECZ breached article 52 of the Constitution by accepting former President EDGAR LUNGU’s nomination papers in the 2021 Presidential Election.

But Mr. LUNGU has contended that the Constitutional Court has no jurisdiction to preside over the petition.

Mr. LUNGU has argued that the court already presided over the same subject of the petition before the 2021 General Election.