CONDUCT A LIFESTYLE AUDIT AT ACC, MUNIR URGES GOVERNMENT

…says in its current state, the institution is incapable of fighting corruption.

LUSAKA, Friday, January 14, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

LUMEZI Member of Parliament Hon Munir Zulu has said the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in its current state has no capacity to fight corruption.

Hon Zulu told journalists in Lusaka today that the current crop of Investigators at ACC are concentrating only on appeasing politicians.

He said he will soon move a motion in Parliament for the establishment of the Zambia Bureau of Investigators.

Meanwhile, Hon Zulu has challenged the officers at the ACC to show the country what they posses as opposed to pointing fingers at other people that they are corrupt.

“Let us investigate them let us go to package, let us go to lands. We print a list of the properties they own today and compare with their salaries. It is a total mismatch,” he said.

Hon Zulu has also lamented that the fight against corruption has been regionalised.

“Tell me one region that is being victimised if not Eastern or Northern Region, tell me one name. Out of the 18 million Zambians, tell me one name from Western or Southern Provinces.. it is a regional fight, no two ways about it,” he said.

Hon Zulu has also called on fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda to advise the current President.

“RB is the only man apparently the current President can listen from. Let him advise accordingly,” he said.