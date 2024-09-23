“What’s happening to Diddy is what I was talking about but y’all called me cräzy. The system is simple, first they monetize you and give you powęr just so they can cõntrol you and then when they can’t cõntrol you anymore, they déstroy you.” Kanye West

“They’re ãngry with me because they can’t cõntrol me. They can cõntrol Jay-Z and Beyoncé, they can control Diddy and every other person they’re controllîng but they can’t contrõl me. They want me to be Kanye West but I’m Ye, I don’t care who you are but I’m not taking any dîsrespect from nobody. The only person who can cõntrol and even dîsrespect me if he wants is God. My mother isn’t here because she was sacrifîced.

Michael Jordan sacrifîced his Daddy, Dr Dre sacrifîced his son. When you’re in Hollywood, you sacrifîce a lot just so they can give you the money and power and then cõntrol you.

God loves me and that’s why I realized myself and went back to him and became Christian Ye. When I refusęd to be controlled, they didn’t have anything they could use agaînst me so they instead took awãy everythîng I had. And after they took awãy everything, Forbes Magazine who hâte me was so quick to write “Kanye West new Networth: $400-million).

And I just laughed cuz I’m still a billionaire. Jesus is king and God loves me so I’m saying this truth out because as long as God is on my side, nothîng can happen to me.” Kanye West – https://www.nairaland.com/8219809/confession-kanye-west-cant-control