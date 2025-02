ZAMBIA 

Race to Football House 2025



Confirmed Candidates for FAZ Presidential elections:



1. Adrian Kashala

2. Francis Hafwiti

3. Andrew Kamanga

4. Keith Mweemba

5. Emmanuel Munaile





Candidates whose appeal was dismissed:



1. Mumbo Lombe

2. Godfrey Chikumbi

3. Alex Njobvu



Did not appeal?:



1. Machacha Shepande