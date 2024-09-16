CONFLICT AND DIVISION HAVE NEVER RESULTED IN DEVELOPMENT – HH



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on traditional leaders to continue helping government attain its quest of fostering unity in the country.



President HICHILEMA observes that conflict and division have never resulted in development hence the need to foster unity in the country.



And President HICHILEMA has asked Chiefs not to pick sides in Political fights but rather develop measures aimed at bringing political players to dialogue.



The President wondered who will bring political players on a round table if traditional leaders are taking sides in partisan politics.



He said this when he met 52 traditional leaders on the sidelines of the KATANINO traditional ceremony of the Lamba lime Royal establishment in Masaiti District.



