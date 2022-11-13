Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Attorney General fails!

Confusion in New Dawn Government

I was shocked by the political statement issued by the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha SC, on what appears to be advice or warning to citizens on criminal defamation of the President and alleged breaking of cyber laws.

This is totally irregular.



The Attorney General is a non-politician who sits in Cabinet as an ex-official, for the sole purpose of providing legal advice on all government policy decisions and contractual obligations.



As Attorney General, his duty is to advice the President, Cabinet, Ministers and their Permanent Secretaries and other non-legal experts holding constitutional offices, to guard against legal blunders.



So for the Attorney General to take up the space of the Home Affairs Minister or the duties of the Inspector General of Police and directly warn citizens over perceived violation of the law, is extremely strange.



It appears that this hastily made press address by the Attorney General was designed to pre-empt or justify the arrest of Chilufya Tayali’s before his scheduled address at 20;00hrs.



Tayali had earlier stated that he will discuss Government’s decisions to offer Grant Thornton, a private audit and advisory firm, access to audit the books of the Security and Defence Forces.



This is a new low in the New Government.

Anyway, even this advice will fall on deaf ears but in this Government, things are upside down!