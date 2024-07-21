BREAKING NEWS: CONFUSION ROCKS DROUGHT RELIEF PAY-POINT AT KABWATA BASIC SCHOOL, THOUSANDS UNPAID



“Mothers are Sleeping in Classrooms, Patients and Elderly are collapsing on Ques – Councillor Simataa

Confusion has characterized Kabwata Primary School, the pay-point where over 25,000 registered beneficiaries of the drought relief payout program drawn from Kamwala, Kamulanga, Kabwata, Misisi and Kuku catchment areas have been lining up since Thursday 18 July to get their K800 relief packages.



Meanwhile Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa and his counterparts from Kabwata and Kamulanga Wards who rushed to the school this morning following distress phone calls from concerned beneficiaries, described the situation as chaotic, adding that it was unacceptable that mothers with babies, the terminally sick and elderly should sleep in classrooms and stay on ques the whole day.



“The problem is the disbursing Ministry seems to have no regard for councillors, they didn’t involve or even inform us, but now we getting calls that people are collapsing on ques. So we had to calm people down and reassure them that everyone will be paid, their frustration and desperation is understandable” said councillor Simataa.



At press time, the councillors had successfully managed to lobby ZANACO to create 3 additional pay-points for Kamwala, Kamulanga and Misisi so as to speed up the ques. Last Thursday, there was a near-stampede and riot as beneficiaries lost patience and started jumping over the school perimeter wall to beat the long winding ques, forcing ZANACO paymasters to abandon the program which resumed yesterday under the watchful eyes of armed Police reinforcements.



Saturday 20 July 2024

LUSAKA