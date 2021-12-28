CONFUSION ROCKS THE OPPOSITION DEMOCRATIC PARTY DURING FILING IN OF NOMINATIONS

There was confusion at Lusaka’s Nakatindi Hall where two Democratic Party factions almost crushed during the verification process of candidates for the Kabwata Parliamentary by election.

The Harry Kalaba led faction took to task the Judith Kabemba DP led faction for trying to register another candidate to stand on the party ticket when a certificate was already issued.

DP Kalaba led faction spokesperson Mwanawina Kwibisa has told s24 without unveiling their candidate that they have managed to acquire a certificate for tomorrow’s nomination adding that the Judith led team will not have it easy.