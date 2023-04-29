CONFUSION SHROUDS CHIBUKU ORIGINS AS OTHERS CALL FOR RESEARCH TO BE UNDERTAKEN!!!!

Questions have been raised in relation to the precise origin of popular Sorghum Beer ‘Chibuku.’

In an exclusive interview with The Parrot News Online, Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association (BEMA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mmantlha Sankoloba said there is uncertainty as to which country does Chibuku originate from.

“Sometimes it creates confusion, products that we identify ourselves with like Chibuku for example, this is a product that is very popular here, that naturally we believe is ours, but to see it in other countries being as popular as it is here, you start questioning who is the owner of such a product,” cited Sankoloba.

Sankoloba went on to mention that there is need for research to be conducted in order to ascertain the exact origin country of products like Chibuku.

“As a Motswana, you identify with a certain product with the thinking that it’s a Botswana product, only perhaps to learn later that it’s not actually a Botswana product. It may be popular here, but it probably belongs to Malawi or Zambia, but I guess it’s for us to do research around that and actually understand who exactly owns that product,” she said.

Some of the Countries claiming Chibuku as their indigenous Beer include Botswana, Malawi and Zambia. [The Parrot News Online]