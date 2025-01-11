CONGO DR CUTS TRUCK CLEARANCES, CAUSING CONGESTION AT KASUMBALESA BORDER



The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) decision to reduce the number of trucks cleared per day from 450 to 250 has caused significant congestion at the Kasumbalesa border.





As a result, over 1,400 trucks are stuck on the Zambian side, waiting to enter the DRC, with an additional 1,700 trucks parked along the Chingola-Chililabombwe road.





Zambian authorities have reached out to the Congolese government to address the issue. In the meantime, the government is working to provide essential amenities like portable toilets and water to the stranded truck drivers.





The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has cleared most of the marooned trucks, but they remain stuck due to the DRC’s clearance limitations.



This congestion has caused strain on both the ZRA and the truck drivers, highlighting the need for a swift resolution.





The Kasumbalesa border is a critical trade route, and any disruptions can have far-reaching consequences for the region’s economy.