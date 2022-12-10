Congolese musician Tshala Muana is dead

According to Congo news sources, Muana died in Kinshasa at the age of 64.

The Congolese fraternity is mourning the death of n renowned singer Tshala Muana.

Muana breathed his last on Saturday morning, December, 10.

Her spouse Claude Mashala confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

Congolese singer Elisabeth Tshala Muana Muidikayi, known as stage name Tshala Muana has passed away this Saturday, December 10, 2022, her husband announced via social media.

Without giving details about the cause of her death, her husband confirmed the news via social media.

“In the wee hours of the morning”

The good Lord has decided to take over the national mamu Tshala muana. May the good n God be glorified for all the good times she has brought us to this earth.. Goodbye Mamu from me,” he wrote.