Congolese president sacks military top brass in major reshuffle



By Reuters



KINSHASA, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the chief of staff of the armed forces and dozens of other senior military figures in one of the biggest shake-ups of its kind in recent years, state television said on Thursday.





The presidential order read by the broadcaster did not give a reason for the removal of armed forces chief Christian Tshiwewe Songesha, who has been replaced by Lieutenant-General Jules Banza Mwilambwe.





Others replaced include the head of military intelligence and most of Democratic Republic of Congo’s commanding officers including those in charge of security operations in the volatile east, which since 2022 has been further destabilised by the M23 rebel insurgency.