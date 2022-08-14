A Congolese prophet has married four women, all v!rgins, in a colorful wedding in eastern Congo.

Prophet Zagabe Chiluza reportedly married the first wife before marrying the four, claiming that he adopted the idea of polygamy from the Bible, using Jacob, who had four wives, as an example.

According to AfriMax English, the man of God always shares scriptures from the Holy Book to prove polygamy isn’t a sin. have one wife already and today I’m going to marry these four.

They will join the first wife.” he said on his wedding day.

He claimed the idea of marrying more wives originated from the Bible. “Jacob had many wives Leah and Rachel, then Bilha and Zilpa…four wives for one man,” he said. Zagabe said he got saved in 1986, and during the wedding, while addressing the guests, he said; “I’m glad to have five wives.”

The man of God encouraged others to practice polygamy, saying men from his church marry only v!rgins.

According to reports, Zagabe Chiluza’s four wives were all v!rgins when he recently got married to them at his church in eastern Congo.