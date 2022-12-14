CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT SAMMY FOR YOUR CONFESSION, FINALLY!- Antonio Mwanza

CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT SAMMY FOR YOUR CONFESSION, FINALLY!

By Antonio Mwanza

1. President Hakainde SAMMY Hichilema has finally confessed that the PF Government used the loans it contracted from China to build massive infrastructure such as roads. Mr Hichilema made the confession in Washington yesterday when he addressed the Council on Foreign Relations.

It is good to hear President SAMMY finally accepting reality that PF yalibomba. This is a man who consistently LIED and REFUSED to accept the fact that the PF Government borrowed for good cause and used the borrowed money prudently to improve our country’s infrastructure which is itself a foundation for national development. You can’t develop a country and build its economy without infrastructure; Takwaba! You need roads, schools, hospitals, energy, telecommunication infrastructure etc in order to build and advance the economy so ba PF, thank you for building the much needed infrastructure. Chalo mwalibwamya!

2. Ba SAMMY, for your own information, the PF Government injected 3.2 BILLION DOLLARS of the borrowed money in the Energy Sector, that is why if your Government was not selling the power we produce, we could not be in load shedding today because PF built massive Energy Infrastructure to generate sufficient power. In case you don’t know, ZESCO has excess 1000MW of energy, ask your ZESCO board Chairman Mr Vickson N’cube he will tell you. You must ADMIT that we have load shedding not because ZESCO does not generate enough power, not because of the water levels at Kariba, no, we have load shedding because you and your government are exporting power. Admit it Sir!

3. Lastly, ba SAMMY, you keep on saying ‘Had we been in Government we could have done ABCD’, Sir, you ARE in Government, so why don’t you do the things you keep on saying you could have done? Do it Sir, you are in Government! Stop blaming PF for your own failure and incompetence, time is moving. Time for sweet talk and motivational speeches is gone, this is now time to work, no more utushimi!