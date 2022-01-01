MUBITA NAWA WEDS
Wedding ceremony graced by Neblu Mutti
He wrote…
Notes:
- Bridal Makeup by Royalty in Kabwata
- Wedding Dress by House of Brides Zambia
- Pictures by D&D Photography (David Ngambi)
- Matron Service (Mrs. Banda)
- Shibukombe (Elder Mutale & Bashimpundu)
- Banachimbusa (Amai Kapata and Amai Mwale, Chipata)
Well done Mubita and your bride for tying the knot and Happy 2022 from London.
Congratulations to the both of you.
Who are there people ? Never heard of them.
Congratulations on your wedding young couple.
The secret is a successful long marriage is communication and iminsuula. Sometimes even when you know your partner is talking nonsense, you do not challenge them. They will return the favour in future coz no one is perfect.
Be loyal to each other, and avoid chewing outside marriage. Good luck!