Congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as President of Türkiye- Fred M’membe

Congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party on his reelection as President of Türkiye.

The results of the vote fully confirm Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popular support and the wide support of the policies pursued under his leadership to address the urgent social and economic challenges facing Türkiye and to strengthen the country’s independent foreign policy positions.

We look forward to our country’s, our people’s and our party’s developing more and more closer relationships and cooperation in various areas of human endeavour with the people and leaders of Türkiye.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia