Congratulations to UPND and PF

AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA WROTE;

Goodmorning Family,

Yesterday Zambia held 24 by-elections comprising 3 District Chairperson and 21 Ward Elections.

I wish to congratulate the Patriotic Front candidates that won in Bupalo Ward in Nchanga Constituency in Chingola and Chishibesonde in Mpika Central.

I also wish to congratulate the United Party for National Development( UPND) for their win in various by-elections including Mwense District Chairperson and others that have so far been declared.

I also wish to congratulate the Socialist Party that has shown growth as seen by the results as they continue to participate in the by-elections.

But I wish to express concern at the rising and reported cases of violence, intimidation and sadly inaction from the Police during this sensitive period.

It is sad that the UPND, whose leadership pledged to end cadreism and political violence, are the ones in the forefront and reported peperpetrating these vices.

On 3rd November 2022, the Electoral Commission of Zambia issued a statement expressing concern at numerous cases of violence prior to yesterday’s election and named Luangwa, M’kushi, Mwense and Chama districts as most affected. ECZ called upon the Police to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of violence.

However nothing was done.

Yesterday, the UPND attacked Patriotic Front agents that were distributing food and water to registered polling party agents tasked to observe and monitor the by-elections especially in Mwense, Lusangazi and Lufwanyama districts.

For our Democracy to continue to grow and thrive, institutions such as the Police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)must play a fair, objective, unifying role and must act in good faith to all parties involved in such electoral contests.

To the members of the Patriotic Front, we should remain steadfast and continue to remain united as we continue to regain and build our political strength and presence.

