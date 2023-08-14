Congregants lose cash, cell phones as armed robbers storm Bushiri church

SOUTH AFRICA, Johannesburg – Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s congregation at his church in Mpumalanga was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said members of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), founded by Bushiri, had gathered for a night vigil when they were accosted.

While still waiting for other members, three robbers armed with handguns and their faces covered stormed the church and robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cellphones, personal bank cards, the church’s bank card and demanded the personal identification numbers (PINs).”

Mohlala said the suspects also robbed the congregants of two vehicle keys and managed to flee the scene in a stolen white VW Polo Vivo. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Mzinti, about seven kilometres from the church.

“The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has already gathered a team of investigators to work on the case. The general said Mpumalanga police will never allow criminals to walk free and promised to get those behind the robbery behind bars soon,” said Mohlala.