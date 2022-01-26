By Victoria Yambani

The Conjoined twins Joshua and James are expected to be discharged from the University Teaching Hospital-UTH-in the next two weeks after their anticipated separation bid was aborted.

Doctors opted not to proceed with the separation on account that it presented many complications.

The children’s parents have told Diamond News that they are tired of being in hospital and desire to go home.

Stella Ziwa the children’s mother says life has not been easy while in hospital as they are unable to provide for the children with diapers, proper food and other needs.

Charles Phiri the children’s father has also complained saying they are better off being at home.

Meanwhile, Head Clinical Care Professor, Mulindi Mwanahamuntu says it was necessary for the children to be kept longer in hospital due to various tests that were needed to be conducted.

He says preparations for their journey back to Eastern Province have advanced.