Conor McGregor has announced his intention to run for president in Ireland, declaring his political ambitions on social media.

The UFC superstar stated on Thursday, March 20, that he wants to give the people of his country a proper voice in shaping its future.

The primary issue driving McGregor’s decision is the proposed EU Migration Pact, a topic he previously discussed during his recent visit to the White House with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025,” McGregor said. “Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!”

Despite his strong opposition to the bill, McGregor emphasized that the final decision should rest with the people, not the government.

“All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future!” he stated.

McGregor also expressed a willingness to engage in discussions with officials who support the bill, saying he would embrace debate.

The former UFC champion has hinted at his political aspirations for some time. Last year, he declared, “Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”

On Thursday, March 20, he urged Irish citizens to take action, calling on them to support his bid. “Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”