Conor McGregor wins over €1million after betting on Spain to win Euro 2024 on his 36th birthday

UFC star, Conor McGregor has revealed won over €1m on his 36th birthday after betting on Spain to win Euro 2024.

In June, when the tournament started, the UFC star placed €83,500 (£64,479) on Spain to win the tournament at odds of 11/1.

McGregor was delighted that his prediction came to fruition on Sunday and he tweeted: ‘€1million won on my birthday!’.

When he initially placed the bet, McGregor wrote: ‘Vamos Spain! Easy money on the Spaniards to win the Euros on my birthday! A nice meal for the Mac!’.

Spain beat England 2-1 in the final on Sunday night, July 14, and won the European Championship for a record fourth time.