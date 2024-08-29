CONSENT JUDGEMENTS TO UPND OFFICIALS IS PLUNDER OF STATE COFFERS



29th August,2024



The huge number of senior UPND officials and friends of President Hakainde Hichilema’s who have sued and compensated by the state is totally nauseating.



The Irony of these cases is that they are settled and compensated out of court by the Attorney General of Zambia (AG). An individual affliated to the UPND ruling party is paid huge sums of money by the state.



The latest plunder is one were the state has awarded 17 UPND members K600,000 each as damages for false imprisonment through a consent judgement. The state will also pay the plaintiffs K800,000 in legal fees.



Last year the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon Frank Tayali collected his “cool K450,000 for personal logistics” from the same state that has employed him as minister of Zambia.



President Hichilema’s co accused in the infamous treason case have already collected a “small amount of K6.4 million each” as the Attorney General, Mr Kabesha puts it when justifying the plunder.



The objective of traditional and white collar plunder is the same, to make individuals or a group wielding state power to maximally benefit from public money or coffers.



In fact, those being paid by the state and their supporters feel justified to do so even when the cost of living is beyond affordability for many Zambians compounded by a drought or indeed lack of medicines in hospitals.



A state where senior officials place individual grievances before the public’s has already failed and must not be allowed to be in power but of course Zambian’s tolerate a lot.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.