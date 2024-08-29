CONSENT JUDGEMENTS TO UPND OFFICIALS IS PLUNDER OF STATE COFFERS
29th August,2024
The huge number of senior UPND officials and friends of President Hakainde Hichilema’s who have sued and compensated by the state is totally nauseating.
The Irony of these cases is that they are settled and compensated out of court by the Attorney General of Zambia (AG). An individual affliated to the UPND ruling party is paid huge sums of money by the state.
The latest plunder is one were the state has awarded 17 UPND members K600,000 each as damages for false imprisonment through a consent judgement. The state will also pay the plaintiffs K800,000 in legal fees.
Last year the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon Frank Tayali collected his “cool K450,000 for personal logistics” from the same state that has employed him as minister of Zambia.
President Hichilema’s co accused in the infamous treason case have already collected a “small amount of K6.4 million each” as the Attorney General, Mr Kabesha puts it when justifying the plunder.
The objective of traditional and white collar plunder is the same, to make individuals or a group wielding state power to maximally benefit from public money or coffers.
In fact, those being paid by the state and their supporters feel justified to do so even when the cost of living is beyond affordability for many Zambians compounded by a drought or indeed lack of medicines in hospitals.
A state where senior officials place individual grievances before the public’s has already failed and must not be allowed to be in power but of course Zambian’s tolerate a lot.
Silavwe Jackson
President
GPZ.
We’ve lost mire than K20 million UPND cadres through judiciary. Aren’t these judges ashamed?
Judges surely must be under instruction from you know who.
I have never heard you comment on Malanji’s case, if UPND are thieves looting the treasury without shame, what was PF doing then? Was it not even worse than now? Those are the people who looted the treasury without shame and that’s why we are in this mess. You are talking of 20 million, but how much money have we lost at the hands PF thieves. Had PF not lost power, mealie meal and fuel prices could have been much worse today than what we are seeing. Besides that, PF was arresting people carelessly without any tangible evidence and that’s why those people are being awarded. Otherwise, how can you be awarded for a proven case? It can’t happen and it never happened. So the problem was with PF who were arresting people purely on political grounds without any evidence at all. You can see that despite the presidential pardons that have been done the past three years, correctional facilities are still full and congested with UPND members arrested by PF. Looking at their cases, most of them are innocent, the only crime they committed was being UPND. So don’t complain because they have the constitutional right to be compensated for wrongful detention. I am sure some more are still coming, this just confirms how PF brutalized and persecuted UPND. If these people were being arrested fairly, even those from PF, SP and other parties could have been there equally benefiting from the same awards you are complaining and talking about now. So don’t blame UPND but blame PF’s tribalism. You should even be ashamed to find that all the 17 awardees were UPND and none from PF,SP or UKA alliance.