Consequence Thinks Kanye West Owes Him An Apology In New Instagram Rant

Depending on who you ask, the answer to the question of when Kanye West fell out of public favor due to his controversies could be either last year or over a decade ago. However, one person that pretty consistently supported him is fellow rapper, longtime friend, and close associate Consequence. Despite all the antisemitism, unkept musical promises, and so many more antics, he stood by Ye’s side and defended him against many forces. But now, it seems like the Queens MC is done trying to defend someone who clearly doesn’t appreciate his backing. In fact, he thinks that the Chicago artist doesn’t even acknowledge it.

“I’m posting this clip of the YZY Pods because I was asked to by a staff member,” Consequence wrote on Instagram on Thursday (December 28), posting a clip of Kanye West’s new footwear. “But I have to get something off my chest regardless of the consequences… I have always lent my love, support and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002. So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE. That’s the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM

Consequence Finally Calls Out Kanye West

“Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe, IBN, Arrow and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be ‘The Bulls,'” Consequence continued. “But we didn’t help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!! You can be the one with the Money And even the Power But I will always need my RESPECT. If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew… Then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English. Love you bro. But This Is 192.”

Meanwhile, this is a far cry from Con blasting other G.O.O.D. Music artists for not defending the Yeezy mogul. Maybe this was simply the final straw in this dynamic. Surely this won’t be the end of this chapter in their lives, and hopefully there’s a happier ending than where we’re headed right now. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Consequence and Kanye West.