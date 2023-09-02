CONSEQUENCES OF THE IMF PROGRAMME- Fred M’membe

CONSEQUENCES OF THE IMF PROGRAMME

It’s not that the government leadership is unaware of the adverse impact of this huge fuel increment. In its true mind it is unhappy with it.

Unfortunately, the government can’t do anything because one of the conditions of the IMF programme was a cost-reflective pump price. Consequently, if it tampers with it or accords a temporary subsidy to cushion the consumer, the IMF will cancel the programme.

As such, it has no choice but to comply. And yet this is the same programme the leadership said would improve our economy and that once signed we would receive huge investor support. So how is the US$188 million we received helping our economy? If anything, the Kwacha has depreciated further after receiving the US$188 million.

Is it too late to abandon this programme before we lose half our citizens; before they start dying from hunger?

My guess is as good as yours.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party